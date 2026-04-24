Rare Rafflesia found in Bulacan

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo said the finding underscores the rich biodiversity and ecological importance of DRT’s forests, as well as the need to sustain conservation efforts in the area.

“The presence of 𝘙. 𝘭𝘢𝘨𝘢𝘴𝘤𝘢𝘦 indicates that the area remains biologically rich and relatively undisturbed. This discovery further strengthens our resolve to continue enhancing conservation initiatives and partnerships with local government units and communities to protect these critical habitats,” Pablo said.

Meanwhile, DENR Bulacan provincial head Rolly Mulato said the discovery reflects the value of sustained forest monitoring and strong coordination among DENR field offices and local stakeholders, while also urging the public to help protect the area from illegal activities and habitat degradation.

𝘙. 𝘭𝘢𝘨𝘢𝘴𝘤𝘢𝘦 is a rare, parasitic, and endemic plant species found only in the mountainous areas of Luzon. Known for its large bloom and distinct odor, it is considered an important indicator of a healthy ecosystem.