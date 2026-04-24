Rare Rafflesia found in Bulacan

A rare 𝘙𝘢𝘧𝘧𝘭𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘢 𝘭𝘢𝘨𝘢𝘴𝘤𝘢𝘦 flower was rediscovered in the forests of Doña Remedios Trinidad (DRT) in Bulacan.
According to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), they documented a new sighting of the rare flower during a Forest Resources Assessment conducted by the DENR Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) Baliwag.
The said assessment was in partnership with the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office of DRT.
According to CENRO Baliwag head Dennis Vergara, records show that this is the second documented sighting of 𝘙. 𝘭𝘢𝘨𝘢𝘴𝘤𝘢𝘦 in Bulacan, following its first recorded sighting in 2022, also in DRT.
DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo said the finding underscores the rich biodiversity and ecological importance of DRT’s forests, as well as the need to sustain conservation efforts in the area.
“The presence of 𝘙. 𝘭𝘢𝘨𝘢𝘴𝘤𝘢𝘦 indicates that the area remains biologically rich and relatively undisturbed. This discovery further strengthens our resolve to continue enhancing conservation initiatives and partnerships with local government units and communities to protect these critical habitats,” Pablo said.
Meanwhile, DENR Bulacan provincial head Rolly Mulato said the discovery reflects the value of sustained forest monitoring and strong coordination among DENR field offices and local stakeholders, while also urging the public to help protect the area from illegal activities and habitat degradation.
𝘙. 𝘭𝘢𝘨𝘢𝘴𝘤𝘢𝘦 is a rare, parasitic, and endemic plant species found only in the mountainous areas of Luzon. Known for its large bloom and distinct odor, it is considered an important indicator of a healthy ecosystem.