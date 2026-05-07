Lagac seeks to sustain run

Fresh from a two-title romp in last week’s Bagong Pilipinas Juniors tennis tournament, Miguel Lagac III hopes to sustain his winning momentum as he headlines a stacked field in the San Pablo Juniors Age Group Championships at the 7 Lakes courts in San Pablo City, Laguna.

The Group 2 tournament, sanctioned by Philta and Universal Tennis Ranking, got under way Thursday, featuring competitions in four boys’ age-group categories. The girls’ singles events in the 12U, 14U, 16U and 18U divisions beginning Friday.