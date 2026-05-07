Lady Spikers slay ghost of Season 76

De La Salle University head coach Ramil de Jesus breathed a sigh of relief after the Lady Spikers recovered from a sluggish start to beat three-peat-seeking National University (NU) and draw first blood in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament finals.
It was an easy sweep that kept La Salle unbeaten and pushed the squad on the cusp of a 13th title overall.
But it also, in a way, eased the pressure of a repeat of the nightmare of Season 76 when the Lady Spikers last went straight to the championship after sweeping the elimination round armed with a thrice-to-beat advantage.
In that finale 12 years ago, La Salle would lose Game 1 to the underdog Alyssa Valdez-led Ateneo de Manila University.
Although the Lady Spikers recovered in the next match, they would eventually drop the next two in a shocking upset that has haunted De Jesus and his team since then.
Angel Canino, Shane Reterta, Amie Provido and Shevana Laput prevented a deja vu last Wednesday after a masterful 25-23, 25-18, 25-18, series-opening win at the Mall of Asia Arena.
“That Season 76 was a nightmare for that team that was led then by Aby (Maraño). They swept the eliminations but Ateneo fought until the end. So, I told them I don’t want that happening again,” De Jesus said as La Salle inched closer to ending a three-year title drought.
The Lady Spikers were a bit rusty after a two-week layoff after clearing out their 14-game elims assignments.
But La Salle won’t be denied of their 15th win in a row as they dominated the Lady Bulldogs handled by a former Lady Spiker in head coach Regine Diego.
The Taft-based squad can finish off NU tomorrow at the same Pasay City venue.
“We are now in this situation to get back in the finals to face NU, so we really prepared for this,” De Jesus said of La Salle’s redemption bid after getting swept in last year’s championship series.
“Not everyone is given the opportunity to go to the finals. We drew first blood so might as well finish what we started,” he added.