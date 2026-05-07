Lady Spikers slay ghost of Season 76

“That Season 76 was a nightmare for that team that was led then by Aby (Maraño). They swept the eliminations but Ateneo fought until the end. So, I told them I don’t want that happening again,” De Jesus said as La Salle inched closer to ending a three-year title drought.

The Lady Spikers were a bit rusty after a two-week layoff after clearing out their 14-game elims assignments.

But La Salle won’t be denied of their 15th win in a row as they dominated the Lady Bulldogs handled by a former Lady Spiker in head coach Regine Diego.

The Taft-based squad can finish off NU tomorrow at the same Pasay City venue.

“We are now in this situation to get back in the finals to face NU, so we really prepared for this,” De Jesus said of La Salle’s redemption bid after getting swept in last year’s championship series.

“Not everyone is given the opportunity to go to the finals. We drew first blood so might as well finish what we started,” he added.