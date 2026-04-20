Lady Spikers get golden shot at redemption

This time, the new generation of green and white-clad ladies will get the opportunity to complete an unfinished business from more than a decade ago.

“We don’t want a repeat of the nightmare we had back in Season 76. We’ll not let that happen again,” long-time assistant coach Noel Orcullo said following La Salle’s 27-25, 15-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-13, win over the Lady Bulldogs last Sunday to complete a 14-game elimination round sweep.

In front of a 19,419-strong crowd inside the Mall of Asia Arena, La Salle barged directly to the best-of-three championship — the school’s 21st finals appearance overall.

But the last time the Taft-based squad advanced to the championship outright, what was supposed to be an easy way to a record four-peat turned into a traumatic experience.

Bannered by former MVP Aby Marano, Ara Galang, Kim Fajardo and Ara Galang, the Season 76 batch of Lady Spikers entered the 2014 finals armed with a thrice-to-beat advantage over the Alyssa Valdez-led Ateneo de Manila University.

A shocker followed as La Salle was beaten thrice by then-Lady Eagles in a series that went the full four games.