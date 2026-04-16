JV seeks probe of sugar imports

“The excessive and poorly timed importation is alarming because it affects our farmers and sugar workers. This must be urgently addressed and corrected,” he said.

The resolution cited data showing a surge in the domestic supply.

As of last March, sugar stocks reached 668,405 metric tons, up from 568,871 metric tons in the same period last year.

The refined sugar supply climbed to 506,804 metric tons, a 38.77-percent increase, raising concerns of an oversupply in the local market.

Ejercito said the imbalance has already translated into economic losses, with forgone revenues from sugar and molasses estimated at P12.8 billion after 25 weeks of crop year 2025–2026.

He said import policies must be recalibrated to protect local producers from market distortions and ensure the long-term viability of the industry, which he described as among the most vulnerable sectors in agriculture.