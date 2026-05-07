Janice de Belen marks Mother’s Day with heartfelt seafood cooking celebration

Held on May 5 at UM Kitchen Studio, the exclusive event gathered loyal members of the seafood brand for “A Seafood Celebration for Mom,” a hands-on culinary session led by Janice herself.

Known not only for her decades-long acting career but also for her passion for cooking, Janice guided participants through seafood dishes designed for family gatherings and Mother’s Day celebrations. The actress previously earned a culinary arts diploma from the Center for Asian Culinary Studies under renowned chef Gene Gonzalez and has continued sharing her love for food through television and online platforms.

The event also highlighted the growing connection between food and family experiences, especially during occasions dedicated to mothers.

“Mothers are at the heart of every home, and this special class is our way of honoring the love, care, and generosity they give every day,” said Cold Storage Seafood President Marco Qua.

“At the same time, we want to thank our loyal patrons who continue to make Cold Storage Seafood part of their family celebrations. This members-exclusive free class is one of the many ways we hope to give back to them with meaningful experiences beyond the products they enjoy,” he added.

Throughout the afternoon, Janice demonstrated easy yet elevated seafood recipes that participants could recreate for their own families. Among the featured dishes were Shrimp Linguine made with LOKAL Shrimp and Honey-Glazed Black Cod using Black Cod Gindara sourced from Cold Storage Seafood.

Beyond the recipes themselves, the class focused on practical techniques — from selecting fresh seafood ingredients to proper preparation, cooking methods, plating, and serving ideas fit for special occasions at home.

Participants were also given the opportunity to cook alongside Janice, turning the event into a more personal and interactive experience rather than a traditional demonstration.

“This Mother’s Day, we want to celebrate the love, warmth, and care that moms bring to every home,” Qua shared.

“Through this exclusive free class, we are giving our members a meaningful way to honor moms while enjoying the quality seafood and culinary experiences that Cold Storage Seafood is known for.”

The members-only gathering is part of the brand’s ongoing effort to create lifestyle experiences for its patrons beyond food retail, combining culinary education, community, and celebrations centered on Filipino family traditions.