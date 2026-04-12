Batangas, Mindoro thwart rivals

They joined Bulacan, 102-96 winner over Parañaque in the first game, and Friday's inaugural winners San Juan, Caloocan, Gensan and Cebu at the top of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

The Athletics dominated the boards, 54-42, and exploited this advantage to score more points in the paint, 44-26, while shooting better from long range, converting 8 of 27 attempts (29.6 percent) against the Cowboys' 3 of 21 tries (14.3 percent).

Jhan Nermal led Batangas with 20 points and eight rebounds and was chosen the SportsPlus Best Player of the Game. Ino Comboy supported with 14 points, four rebounds and four assists, Ced Ablaza with 10 points and six rebounds, and Kraniel Viloria with nine points and five rebounds.

The Cowboys bundled 13 points, four by Arth dela Cruz, to seize control, 33-32, but Nermal restored order with a layup, 2:28 seconds to go.

Dela Cruz chalked up 27 points, 14 rebounds and three assists, followed by University of Santo Tomas recruit Kyle Paranada with nine points, six assists and three rebounds. Veteran acquisition Alex Cabagnot chipped in four points, six assists and four rebounds.

Unable to find their range, the Tamaraws trailed at the half, 50-40.

Bam Gamalinda and Jayjay Caspe, however, presided over a 12-point blast that pushed Mindoro ahead, 62-58, for good.