Fyang Smith, JM Ibarra and a kick in the groin

“What I remember is that direk Dan asked me, ‘Fyang, can you hit Ibarra. I said, ‘Oh, really?’ I said, ‘Okay direk, I’ll do that.’

Ibarra was hanging on the jeep so Smith’s predicament was hitting him so hard that he’d lose his balance.

“The first take was in full force. I want to check if it’s really painful for guys. I was just curious. He said, ‘Ah, as in ah.’ And he nearly fell down. ‘Oh, my God, sorry. I’m sorry,” Smith recalled.

Smith revealed there was a take two of that scene where she slightly hit Ibarra’s groin this time.

“I said sorry. That was not my fault,” she said.

On the status of her real relationship with Ibarra, Smith said they were still in the courting stage.

“We’re very open when it comes to our relationship. He’s still courting me. Up until now. JM is courting me. It does not look well if we rush one thing. There is no need to rush things,” she said.

For now, Fyang and JM are focused on their career while they are doing their thing.

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