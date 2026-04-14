Fyang Smith, JM Ibarra and a kick in the groin

Professional that she is, Fyang Smith followed her director’s instruction to hit JM Ibarra in his groin in a scene in Almost Us.
Director Dan Villegas instructed Smith to hit Ibarra in the groin and Smith gamely obliged.
“What I remember is that direk Dan asked me, ‘Fyang, can you hit Ibarra. I said, ‘Oh, really?’ I said, ‘Okay direk, I’ll do that.’
Ibarra was hanging on the jeep so Smith’s predicament was hitting him so hard that he’d lose his balance.
“The first take was in full force. I want to check if it’s really painful for guys. I was just curious. He said, ‘Ah, as in ah.’ And he nearly fell down. ‘Oh, my God, sorry. I’m sorry,” Smith recalled.
Smith revealed there was a take two of that scene where she slightly hit Ibarra’s groin this time.
“I said sorry. That was not my fault,” she said.
On the status of her real relationship with Ibarra, Smith said they were still in the courting stage.
“We’re very open when it comes to our relationship. He’s still courting me. Up until now. JM is courting me. It does not look well if we rush one thing. There is no need to rush things,” she said.
For now, Fyang and JM are focused on their career while they are doing their thing.
Did Kim Chiu sub for Nadine Lustre in kissing scene with Paulo Avelino?
Reports circulating online were met with overwhelming hilarity as The Alibi stars Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino reportedly locked lips during the latter’s shooting in Paris.
The guffaw-eliciting story says that Chiu was subbed for Nadine Lustre in her kissing scene with Avelino in a movie they were shooting in Paris.
The story sparked debates online as many felt it was far from the truth. Why will Chiu agree to be Lustre’s sub when she’s not even in the cast?
There are reports that the scene had already been planned ahead of its scheduled shooting, long before Avelino left for Paris. It’s said that it was the perfect way to protect Lustre’s relationship with her French boyfriend.
This rumor is kinda disturbing as it puts Chiu and Avelino in a bad light. There’s an issue on professionalism, which could emanate from this story.
It’s also unfair for Chiu to sub for Lustre in a scene where it calls for locking lips.
Rumors have it that Avelino himself asked Chiu to do the kissing scene with him.
Is this true?