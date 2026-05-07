DHSUD launches 4PH housing projects in Valenzuela, Cavite

The funding will support the land acquisition of the community occupied by 256 beneficiaries, many of whom have lived in the area for nearly 20 years.

“Alinsunod sa utos ni Pangulong Marcos Jr., mas pinapaigting natin ang pag-rollout ng Expanded 4PH. Hindi lamang ito pagtatayo ng mga bahay. Ito ay pagbibigay ng bagong pag-asa at pagkakataon sa ating mga kababayan na magkaroon ng maayos, ligtas, at may dignidad na pamumuhay," DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said.

"Layunin ng administrasyon na mas marami pang Pilipino ang makaahon sa kahirapan sa pamamagitan ng pagkakaroon ng sariling tahanan,” he added.

SHFC said 45 ECMP projects benefiting more than 7,700 families nationwide have been approved since the program’s revival under Expanded 4PH.

Meanwhile, the National Housing Authority (NHA) led the groundbreaking of two housing projects in Barangay Calubcob, Naic, Cavite — Naic View Residences Phase 2 and Glori Mor Ville Phase 2.

The projects are expected to provide 590 housing units for families affected by the Supreme Court’s Manila Bay rehabilitation mandamus and those displaced by government infrastructure projects.

The ceremony also included the awarding of land titles to beneficiaries of NHA housing programs.