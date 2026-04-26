4PH housing brings hope to Palayan families

The development, under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., has completed four residential buildings under Phase 1, with 198 families now residing in Barangay Atate. Beneficiaries said the affordable rates allow them to redirect expenses toward education, health and daily needs, while providing security and dignity through homeownership.

Several residents shared how the program changed their lives after years of renting or unstable housing. “Ito po kasing pagkakapunta namin dito is malaki siyang impact sa amin dahil kasi yung dati naming tirahan hindi naman sa amin yung lupa. Pero ito kasi, masasabi namin sa amin na,” said Donna Ramos, a fish trader. Vincent Geronimo, a medical technologist, added: “Big help po siya para yung mga...normal Filipinos, hindi ganoong kabigat magkaroon ng own place mo na tatawagin mong home.”

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said the project reflects the administration’s commitment to provide not just shelter but opportunities for a better life. “Dahil sa dekalidad, disente, mas ligtas at abot-kayang pabahay... nagkakaroon ng dignidad, seguridad at inspirasyon ang ating mga benepisyaryo,” he said.

The Palayan City Township Project, visited recently by the President and DHSUD officials, is expected to be completed by 2028 and is part of a nationwide effort to build inclusive and sustainable communities.