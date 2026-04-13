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CNPF banks on branded portfolio in facing tougher 2026

CNPF banks on branded portfolio in facing tougher 2026
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Century Pacific Food Inc. is banking on its branded portfolio to weather a more challenging operating environment this year, even as it posted steady growth in 2025, driven by strong domestic demand and improved profitability.

“The year 2026 is shaping up to be a tough one. We are grateful to be on track for the first quarter, supported by a portfolio built around pantry essentials that has demonstrated resilience in times of economic uncertainty,” CNPF chief financial officer Chad Manapat said on Monday.

CNPF banks on branded portfolio in facing tougher 2026
CNPF banks on branded portfolio to weather tougher 2026

“However, disruptions from the Middle East are already straining our operating environment, and the bar for the next few months has been set even higher. That said, our priorities remain clear: to ensure continuous supply and operations and keep food within reach for the Filipino consumer. We are building as much certainty as we can in this kind of environment,” he added.

CNPF reported a net income of P7.1 billion in 2025, up 11 percent from the previous year, driven by steady revenue growth and disciplined cost management.

Century Pacific Food earnings 2025
Philippine food supply chain
CNPF 2026 outlook

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