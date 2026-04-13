CNPF banks on branded portfolio in facing tougher 2026

Century Pacific Food Inc. is banking on its branded portfolio to weather a more challenging operating environment this year, even as it posted steady growth in 2025, driven by strong domestic demand and improved profitability.

“The year 2026 is shaping up to be a tough one. We are grateful to be on track for the first quarter, supported by a portfolio built around pantry essentials that has demonstrated resilience in times of economic uncertainty,” CNPF chief financial officer Chad Manapat said on Monday.