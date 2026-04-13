CNPF banks on branded portfolio to weather tougher 2026

Century Pacific Food, Inc. is banking on its branded portfolio to weather a more challenging operating environment this year, even as it posted steady growth in 2025 driven by strong domestic demand and improved profitability.
“2026 is shaping up to be a tough year. We are grateful to be on track for the first quarter, supported by a portfolio built around pantry essentials that has demonstrated resilience in times of economic uncertainty,” CNPF Chief Financial Officer Chad Manapat said on Monday.
“However, disruptions from the Middle East are already straining our operating environment, and the bar for the next few months has been set even higher. That said, our priorities remain clear: to ensure continuous supply and operations and keep food within reach for the Filipino consumer. We are building as much certainty as we can in this kind of environment,” he added,
CNPF reported a net income of P7.1 billion in 2025, up 11 percent from the previous year, driven by steady revenue growth and disciplined cost management.
The company also booked consolidated revenues of P83.3 billion, up 10 percent year-on-year, supported primarily by its Branded segment, which offset weaker performance in OEM Export Sales.
The Branded segment—composed of Marine, Meat, Milk, and other categories—accounted for the bulk of revenues and grew 13 percent in volume terms during the year, driven by demand for affordable, convenient, and nutrition-focused products.
OEM Exports, which covers white label tuna and coconut manufacturing, posted 2 percent growth for the year.
The segment was weighed down by global trade uncertainty and a weaker commodity cycle, although it recovered in the fourth quarter with double-digit year-on-year growth.
Gross margin declined by 100 basis points to 25.1 percent as input costs normalized, but the company offset the pressure through tighter operating expenses, lifting net profit margin to 8.5 percent, while strong cash flows supported P4.1 billion for expansion and renewable energy projects and kept net gearing low at 0.13x.
“We are doing what we can to streamline costs and keep our products as affordable as we can. Ultimately, we remain agile as we navigate these short-term headwinds while staying focused and committed to the long term,” Manapat said.