CNPF banks on branded portfolio to weather tougher 2026

“However, disruptions from the Middle East are already straining our operating environment, and the bar for the next few months has been set even higher. That said, our priorities remain clear: to ensure continuous supply and operations and keep food within reach for the Filipino consumer. We are building as much certainty as we can in this kind of environment,” he added,

CNPF reported a net income of P7.1 billion in 2025, up 11 percent from the previous year, driven by steady revenue growth and disciplined cost management.

The company also booked consolidated revenues of P83.3 billion, up 10 percent year-on-year, supported primarily by its Branded segment, which offset weaker performance in OEM Export Sales.

The Branded segment—composed of Marine, Meat, Milk, and other categories—accounted for the bulk of revenues and grew 13 percent in volume terms during the year, driven by demand for affordable, convenient, and nutrition-focused products.