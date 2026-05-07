Children as young as five develop CKD — expert

"Kasalanan ng magulang kasi ang kidneys natin ang nagpo-process ng mga hindi natin kailangan sa katawan. Siyempre, lahat ng maaalat, lahat ng matataba ay tinatambak ng katawan natin sa kidney, so maliit pa lang sila, nasisira na yung filtering system. Siyempre, nagbabara na ang filters natin, nasisira, namamaga," she explained.

She also explained that this is a similar reason why children develop Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) at their age.

While it is impossible to completely avoid adding salt to food, she explained that parents should be mindful of their child’s salt intake. She suggested that if a meal is already flavored with salt, the sauces should not be salty as well.

She explained that parents are responsible for what their child eats, as well as for reminding them to drink plenty of water.

"Siguraduhin mong iinom kayo ng tubig within the day. Kapag naglalaro ang anak mo, may bottled water sila."