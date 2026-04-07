CKD cases rise; dialysis patients seen hitting 150K by 2030

In the Davao Region alone, 6,433 individuals were undergoing dialysis as of 25 March, with cases rising by 10 to 15 percent annually, according to the Department of Health’s Disease Prevention and Control Bureau.

Dr. Ma. Theresa Bad-ang of Southern Philippines Medical Center said expanded dialysis coverage under the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation has contributed to increased access to treatment.

“Dialysis costs about P950,000 per year under PhilHealth. A transplant, through the PhilHealth Z package, costs only P600,000. It is cheaper, but challenges remain in donor availability and public awareness,” Bad-ang said.

The Department of Health urged the public to take preventive measures to protect kidney health, including regular exercise, proper hydration, monitoring blood pressure and weight, maintaining a balanced diet, and undergoing routine check-ups.

Health experts also emphasized early management of diabetes and hypertension to curb the rising number of dialysis patients.