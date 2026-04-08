Summer drinks and diabetes: Which thirst quenchers are safe?

The same is recommended for those who crave the Filipino delicacy halo-halo especially during summer — do away with syrup and in adding a lot of sugar!

Fruit shakes

Fruits, according to Dr. Tiu, are allowed among diabetics, for as long as they and non-diabetics alike follow the DoH’s “Filipino Plate” or Pinggang Pinoy model of recommended amounts per meal. According to the Pinggang Pinoy, to be able to meet the daily nutrition requirement, half of the plate for every meal should contain Glow foods (fruits and vegetables) — of which fruits, a major source of fructose that can cause diabetes at high levels, should only be equivalent to only one serving or one-fourth of the plate, Tiu clarified.

Dr. Tiu green-lit one pisngi (cheek or side) of a mango per meal for diabetics and diabetes prevention. This means only one pisngi of the mango, or its equivalent in other fruits, is also the limit for any fruit shake per meal serving.

“What is healthy for diabetics is healthy for all,” Dr. Tiu attested.

As for the rest of what should be in the Pinggang Pinoy, rice or other grains from the Go food group should only occupy a fourth of the plate, while the other one-fourth should have Grow foods from protein sources like fish, meat and beans.

Of course, according to Pinggang Pinoy, a glass of water should come with every meal! When in doubt of a fruit shake’s sugar content, nothing beats a plain glass of water in thirst-quenching and diabetes prevention.

Meal replacements and food supplements

Because of today’s busy lifestyles, coupled with rising costs in fuel and basic commodities like food, following the Pinggang Pinoy has been challenging for many Filipinos. Thus, many have relied on meal replacements and food supplements from wellness companies like LAC to meet their daily nutrition and energy needs.

For this summer, for instance, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported heat index readings reaching the “Extreme Caution” range of 33 to 41 degrees Celsius. Recognizing the growing health risks associated with extreme heat, LAC responds with new releases, such as Taut Sunshield, which provides internal ultraviolet (UV) defense through 1,000 mg of Brilliant White Tomato or golden tomato powder per dose, which is claimed to be enhanced with vitamin C for reducing skin sensitivity, support skin resilience and protect against sun-induced irritation and premature signs of aging.

Touted as a “skin-nourishing supplement,” Taut White has been formulated with L-Glutathione, grape seed extract, olive leaf extract, vitamin C and artichoke extract, which reportedly help promote antioxidant protection and maintain an even, healthy-looking skin tone.

For those whose fitness goal is a “bikini body” for summer, slimming supplements have become popular. Among the latest in the market is LeanCut Belli Lean, which combines Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT), which are readily converted into energy to reduce fat storage, with a proprietary mix of corn silk, lemon balm, red vine leaf, lotus leaf, and Eucommia leaf extracts that reportedly support fat metabolism, belly wellness and relief from water retention.

But are all these food supplements and meal replacements safe for diabetics and those wanting to prevent the disease?

According to Dr. Tiu, whether it is a packaged drink bought from a kiosk or a convenience store, or a food supplement that you can add into water, soup or any drink, the rule of thumb is to always check the label.

“Always read labels because different beverages entail different preparations and contents, so we should always check the sugar percentage. If it’s very high, let’s avoid that drink. Let’s not go beyond two to five percent sugar content. If say, you see that 20 percent of the drink is sugar, it is no longer a drink, it is sugar! So let’s avoid it,” Dr. Tiu cautioned.

That other liquid — pee

Speaking of drinks and liquids, Dr. Tiu reminded that if you see ants marching toward your pee, even once, then you should already consult a doctor.

With over four million Filipinos with diabetes and millions more undiagnosed, Watsons Philippines and Diabetes Philippines, Inc. partner anew to launch a nationwide free diabetes screening program. Starting this month, 22 Watsons stores nationwide will provide diabetes detection services for free.

“To determine diabetes, blood sugar is really the one being tested, so you really have to see the doctor to be sure,” Dr. Tiu enthused.