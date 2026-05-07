Camp John Hay warns public against fraud

The corporation stressed that it does not participate in such practices and never requests money from the general public. The public is urged to exercise caution and remain vigilant.

Individuals are also advised to verify any information or communication that claims to be associated with the corporation. This warning is intended to prevent stakeholders from falling victim to financial schemes managed by unauthorized parties.

To maintain the security of all official business, the corporation instructs stakeholders to use only verified communication channels for inquiries and transactions. Official contact can be made through Cathrina Carbonel at telephone number 074 422 4360 or via email at mgmt@jhmc.com.ph.

The management stated that it continues to prioritize the protection of the public from fraudulent activities. The corporation intends to uphold the integrity of its operations and ensures that all official processes are conducted through proper and authorized legal channels.