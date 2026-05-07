Bong Go backs naturalization of Boatwright, Ramos

"Granting deserving individuals Philippine citizenship will not only strengthen our national sports program and enhance our international competitiveness, but will also inspire future generations of Filipino athletes to pursue excellence, discipline, and national pride," he added.

This is aligned with the senator’s aspirations as the Chairperson of the Senate Committees on Sports and on Youth and has continuously vowed to show support for Filipino athletes.

"Being the Chairperson of the Committees on Sports and on Youth, I firmly believe (in)... athletes who have demonstrated genuine allegiance to the Philippines, an unwavering commitment to excellence, and a clear intention to represent our country on the global stage," he continued.

Go then cited Ramos, who is a Filipino-American wrestler with roots in Pangasinan and traces his Filipino blood through his father, Crisante Holanday Ramos.

"Mr. Chair, wrestling, while still emerging as a mainstream sport locally, has shown increasing promise in recent years. The inclusion of highly skilled athletes, such as Matthew James Ramos, can significantly elevate the Philippines' competitiveness in regional and world-level tournaments." Go expressed.

On the other hand, Boatwright is a Gilas Pilipinas prospect who is currently suited up for San Miguel Beermen in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) where Go described him to be a formidable force for the team.

Go also linked Boatwright’s possible naturalization to Gilas Pilipinas’ future needs, citing the team’s 2023 Asian Games gold medal.

"This is very important because of course Justin Brownlee is also getting older but we are the defending champions in the Asian Games that we won (in) 2023. It took us sixty-two (62) years before we won gold again in the Asian Games and now we’re the defending champions. So this Bennie Boatwright is a big help." the senator mentioned.

The senator also reminded the two of the responsibilities that they must carry upon the granting of their Filipino citizenship, saying that they should carry the pride and aspirations of the country.

"More importantly, your citizenship is not defined solely by your membership in the national team. It is a profound responsibility as a Filipino, one that calls for integrity, dedication, and unwavering service to the country. And you’re a proud Filipino once you’re approved, na po. Looking forward to working with you." he continued.