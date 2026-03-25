Bong Go backs sustained sports funding as UP Mindanao swimming pool roof nears completion

Senator Christopher 'Bong' Go reaffirmed the importance of sustained investment in sports infrastructure and athlete development following an inspection of the University of the Philippines Mindanao swimming pool roof project at the university’s Mintal campus in Davao City.
The visit, conducted alongside officials from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), UP Mindanao administrators, and project engineers, focused on the progress of the facility’s roofing, which is targeted for completion by April 2026. Present during the inspection were UP Mindanao Chancellor Lyre Murao, Vice Chancellor Stella Rosell, and members of the Rosell family, as well as project engineers overseeing the construction.
Go, who has supported funding for the facility as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, said accessible and well-maintained sports venues are necessary to ensure that athletes, particularly those in the regions, are given proper opportunities to train and compete.
"Importante na may maayos at ligtas na pasilidad ang ating mga atleta, lalo na sa mga probinsya. Hindi dapat napag-iiwanan ang mga nasa labas ng Metro Manila pagdating sa sports development," Go said, stressing the need for equitable access to facilities across the country.
According to project updates shared during the inspection, the roofing component is nearing completion, with engineers targeting April for its full delivery. Preparations are also underway for the next phase of development, estimated at PhP50 million, which is expected to further enhance the facility’s usability.
Go noted that continued coordination among stakeholders remains essential to ensure that projects are completed on time and serve their intended purpose.
"Kailangan tuluy-tuloy ang koordinasyon para masigurong natatapos ang mga proyekto at napapakinabangan agad ng komunidad. Sayang kung matatagalan pa at hindi magagamit ng ating mga kabataan," he explained.
The senator also acknowledged the role of institutions such as UP Mindanao in nurturing future athletes, emphasizing that regional universities play a key part in developing talent outside traditional sports centers.
"Malaki ang papel ng mga paaralan tulad ng UP Mindanao sa paghuhubog ng kabataang atleta. Dito nagsisimula ang pangarap, kaya dapat suportado natin ang kanilang mga pangangailangan," he added.
As the sponsor of the sports budget in the Senate, Go has been instrumental in securing support for the country’s sports development. He has pushed for the repair and improvement of key sports facilities, including the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila and the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City, underscoring the importance of proper training environments, equipment, nutrition, and mental support for athletes.
"Kung gusto nating maging competitive ang ating mga atleta, kailangan kumpleto ang suporta—mula sa pasilidad hanggang sa training at iba pang pangangailangan nila," he said.
Since assuming the Chairperson role of the Senate Committee on Sports in 2019, Go has overseen a period marked by significant achievements in Philippine athletics, including the country’s first Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games and a twin gold medal performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
He maintained that investments in infrastructure, grassroots programs, and institutional support must continue to ensure long-term progress in Philippine sports.
"Hindi ito natatapos sa isang proyekto o isang panalo. Tuluy-tuloy dapat ang suporta para mas marami pang Pilipinong atleta ang maabot ang kanilang pangarap at makapagbigay ng karangalan sa bansa," Go said.
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