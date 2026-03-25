Bong Go backs sustained sports funding as UP Mindanao swimming pool roof nears completion

Go, who has supported funding for the facility as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, said accessible and well-maintained sports venues are necessary to ensure that athletes, particularly those in the regions, are given proper opportunities to train and compete.

"Importante na may maayos at ligtas na pasilidad ang ating mga atleta, lalo na sa mga probinsya. Hindi dapat napag-iiwanan ang mga nasa labas ng Metro Manila pagdating sa sports development," Go said, stressing the need for equitable access to facilities across the country.

According to project updates shared during the inspection, the roofing component is nearing completion, with engineers targeting April for its full delivery. Preparations are also underway for the next phase of development, estimated at PhP50 million, which is expected to further enhance the facility’s usability.

Go noted that continued coordination among stakeholders remains essential to ensure that projects are completed on time and serve their intended purpose.

"Kailangan tuluy-tuloy ang koordinasyon para masigurong natatapos ang mga proyekto at napapakinabangan agad ng komunidad. Sayang kung matatagalan pa at hindi magagamit ng ating mga kabataan," he explained.

The senator also acknowledged the role of institutions such as UP Mindanao in nurturing future athletes, emphasizing that regional universities play a key part in developing talent outside traditional sports centers.

"Malaki ang papel ng mga paaralan tulad ng UP Mindanao sa paghuhubog ng kabataang atleta. Dito nagsisimula ang pangarap, kaya dapat suportado natin ang kanilang mga pangangailangan," he added.