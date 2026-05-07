Boatwright upbeat on Gilas chances

Bennie Boatwright is optimistic that he will be able to suit up for Gilas Pilipinas just in time for the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya starting on 19 September.
Boatwright said he is excited about the possibility of joining forces with fellow naturalized player Justin Brownlee after learning that the current Asiad organizing committee only requires passports for participating athletes.
The one-time Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) champion appeared before the Senate last Wednesday together with Erika Dy and Alfrancis Chua to discuss his naturalization process.
“For sure, I’m definitely looking forward to that. I heard that you can have two imports. Me and Justin playing together, that would be exciting,” said Boatwright, whose teammates CJ Perez and June Mar Fajardo are currently part of the Gilas pool under head coach Tim Cone.
“Definitely, I’ll do my best to help out, win another championship but one step at a time, I need to get naturalized first and then we go.”
The Philippines will be gunning for its second straight Asian Games gold medal and sixth overall crown in men’s basketball.
The 29-year-old University of Southern California alumnus added that he and Cone have yet to discuss the details of his possible inclusion in the national team because of the ongoing PBA season.
“When I was here the last time, we talked about it. We’re competing right now so we can’t talk as much,” Boatwright said.
Gilas could parade a loaded roster for the Asian Games if Boatwright officially joins the national squad.
Aside from Brownlee, the Nationals could also tap key big men Ange Kouame, AJ Edu and Kai Sotto in their title-retention bid.