Boatwright upbeat on Gilas chances

The one-time Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) champion appeared before the Senate last Wednesday together with Erika Dy and Alfrancis Chua to discuss his naturalization process.

“For sure, I’m definitely looking forward to that. I heard that you can have two imports. Me and Justin playing together, that would be exciting,” said Boatwright, whose teammates CJ Perez and June Mar Fajardo are currently part of the Gilas pool under head coach Tim Cone.

“Definitely, I’ll do my best to help out, win another championship but one step at a time, I need to get naturalized first and then we go.”