SBP plotting Gilas super team

A super team featuring some naturalized players appears to be in the works as organizers of the 20th Asian Games formalized the eligibility rules in the coming quadrennial meet set in Nagoya, Nagoya from 19 September to 4 October.
No less than Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) executive director Erika Dy broke the news to DAILY TRIBUNE on Monday, saying that the Asian Games organizing committee is requiring athletes to have valid passport and a three-year residency before getting the green light to play.
If that will be the case, the federation will be able to form a super team featuring the likes of Justin Brownlee, Ange Kouame and Bennie Boatwight — pending the approval of his application for naturalization.
Other players who are expected to beef up the squad are Kai Sotto, Quentin Millora-Brown, Mike Phillips and mainstays like AJ Edu, Dwight Ramos, Kevin Quiambao, June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez and Scottie Thompson.
“It’s already in the (Asian Games) technical handbook. It says that only passport and a three-year residencuy are needed to be able to play,” said Dy at the sidelines of the Universty Athletic Invitational Golf Tournament at The Country Club in Laguna on Monday.
Dy said Boatwright’s naturalization process is in full swing with the next hearing set next month. He also meets the required three-year residency since he already played as an import in the Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup in 2023.
“We already consulted with POC (Philippine Olympic Committee) president Bambol (Tolentino) and he said it’s fine since he already played here before,” Dy said, referring to Boatwright who is back in town to power the Beermen in the midseason conference.
Dy said the submission of the initial roster to the POC is set on 30 April and they are looking to send a long list of competitors. After all, Gilas coach Tim Cone is serious about retaining the title so he is leaving no stone unturned in deploying the best team possible.
“Everybody will be in the roster that we will be sending to the POC,” Dy said.
“Let’s see. The plan of Coach Tim is to use the full Gilas team.”