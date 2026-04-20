SBP plotting Gilas super team

If that will be the case, the federation will be able to form a super team featuring the likes of Justin Brownlee, Ange Kouame and Bennie Boatwight — pending the approval of his application for naturalization.

Other players who are expected to beef up the squad are Kai Sotto, Quentin Millora-Brown, Mike Phillips and mainstays like AJ Edu, Dwight Ramos, Kevin Quiambao, June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez and Scottie Thompson.

“It’s already in the (Asian Games) technical handbook. It says that only passport and a three-year residencuy are needed to be able to play,” said Dy at the sidelines of the Universty Athletic Invitational Golf Tournament at The Country Club in Laguna on Monday.

Dy said Boatwright’s naturalization process is in full swing with the next hearing set next month. He also meets the required three-year residency since he already played as an import in the Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup in 2023.