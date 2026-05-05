BOC intercepts 25 containers worth P136.92-M goods

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has intercepted P136.92 million worth of misdeclared, regulated, and prohibited goods at the Port of Manila.

The shipments, consisting of 25 containers all consigned to a construction supplies trading company and primarily originating from China, were initially declared as plastic racks.

However, a thorough physical examination revealed a wide range of undeclared items. These included agricultural products such as rice and sugar with an estimated value of P18.134 million, as well as intellectual property rights-infringing goods valued at P59.343 million, with a quantity of 6,320 boxes, and several bales of used clothing, among others.