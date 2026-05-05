BOC intercepts 25 containers worth P136.92-M goods

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has intercepted P136.92 million worth of misdeclared, regulated, and prohibited goods at the Port of Manila.
The shipments, consisting of 25 containers all consigned to a construction supplies trading company and primarily originating from China, were initially declared as plastic racks.
However, a thorough physical examination revealed a wide range of undeclared items. These included agricultural products such as rice and sugar with an estimated value of P18.134 million, as well as intellectual property rights-infringing goods valued at P59.343 million, with a quantity of 6,320 boxes, and several bales of used clothing, among others.
“This is exactly the kind of abuse we are determined to stop. When shipments are deliberately misdeclared, it not only deprives the government of rightful revenue—it also puts Filipino consumers and legitimate businesses at risk. We are tightening our border controls to ensure these shipments are intercepted before they can do harm," said BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno.
Among the other significant discoveries were chemicals valued at P101 thousand; used clothing worth P22 million; electronics worth P2.1 million; pharmaceutical products worth P669 thousand; foodstuff valued at P43.75 million; and various commodities worth P34.523 million.
Several cosmetic items were also found to be unlabeled and unregistered, posing potential risks to public health and consumer safety.
The Bureau has initiated appropriate enforcement actions, including further investigation and the institution of seizure and forfeiture proceedings, pursuant to the relevant provisions of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, as well as applicable intellectual property and importation laws.