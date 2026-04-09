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P698K worth of substandard cooking oil seized in Bulacan

P698K worth of substandard cooking oil seized in Bulacan
CIDG
Published on

Authorities seized P698,660 worth of alleged substandard cooking oil during an operation in Barangay San Jose, Paombong, Bulacan on 7 April 2026.

The operation was conducted by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Anti-Fraud and Commercial Crimes Unit, in coordination with local police units. One female suspect was arrested, and several gallons of cooking oil, vinegar and fish sauce were confiscated.

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In a report submitted to Robert AA Morico II, director of CIDG, the suspect, identified only as “Merry,” was caught allegedly selling and trading food products that were not registered with authorities.

Authorities said the incident may constitute violations of Republic Act No. 9711 and Republic Act No. 7394.

P698K worth of substandard cooking oil seized in Bulacan
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Morico emphasized that under Republic Act No. 9711, the manufacture, importation, sale, distribution or transfer of food and health products without proper registration and authorization from the Food and Drug Administration is prohibited.

Authorities said the sale and distribution of the alleged substandard cooking oil violate government food safety standards.

They added that since the products did not undergo evaluation by the Food and Drug Administration, their quality and safety cannot be assured.

Bulacan
Cooking Oil

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