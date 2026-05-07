ASEAN summit opens MSME opportunities

The Filipino-Cebu Business Club (FilCeb) on Thursday welcomed the ongoing 48th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Leaders Summit, saying it presents significant opportunities for Philippine micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
In an exclusive interview, FilCeb president Rey Calooy said the summit should translate into concrete and inclusive gains for Filipino MSMEs across key sectors.
These include greater access to ASEAN markets through simplified trade and regional partnerships, digital transformation and e-commerce integration for small businesses, and expanded tourism and investment opportunities for Cebu and the Visayas.
Other opportunities cited include support for agriculture-based enterprises and food innovation, improved access to financing and startup capital, skills development and technology transfer programs, stronger logistics and supply chain connectivity, and wider promotion of locally made products in regional and global markets.
“The ongoing ASEAN summit is a significant opportunity for Philippine MSMEs, especially in positioning Cebu and the Visayas as a regional hub for entrepreneurship, trade, tourism, agriculture, logistics, and innovation,” Calooy said.
He stressed that MSMEs remain the backbone of ASEAN economies, accounting for the majority of businesses and employment across the region.
“We believe MSMEs should not only be mentioned in policy discussions but should become direct beneficiaries of ASEAN economic cooperation,” he added.
Calooy also noted the importance of ensuring that summit commitments translate into tangible benefits for local entrepreneurs, farmers, cooperatives, startups and family-owned businesses.
FilCeb said it continues to support initiatives that strengthen MSME competitiveness, regional collaboration, and inclusive economic growth.