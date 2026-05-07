ASEAN summit opens MSME opportunities

These include greater access to ASEAN markets through simplified trade and regional partnerships, digital transformation and e-commerce integration for small businesses, and expanded tourism and investment opportunities for Cebu and the Visayas.

Other opportunities cited include support for agriculture-based enterprises and food innovation, improved access to financing and startup capital, skills development and technology transfer programs, stronger logistics and supply chain connectivity, and wider promotion of locally made products in regional and global markets.

“The ongoing ASEAN summit is a significant opportunity for Philippine MSMEs, especially in positioning Cebu and the Visayas as a regional hub for entrepreneurship, trade, tourism, agriculture, logistics, and innovation,” Calooy said.