Cebu to host high-stakes ASEAN summit

Scheduled from 6 to 8 May, the summit will gather heads of state and senior officials from across the region to address pressing challenges, including food supply risks, energy concerns, and the welfare of ASEAN nationals amid global uncertainty.

The meeting comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tension, with discussions expected to reflect the impact of ongoing instability in the Middle East on trade, energy prices, and regional growth. Philippine officials said the summit will emphasize coordination and collective action among member states.

Under the theme “Navigating Our Future, Together,” the Philippines aims to steer conversations toward practical outcomes that strengthen cooperation and deliver tangible benefits across Southeast Asia.

Following instructions from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., preparations for ASEAN-related meetings were scaled down, resulting in a more streamlined three-day program. Despite the shorter schedule, organizers said key engagements will remain intact, including the Leaders’ Plenary, Retreat sessions, and the Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Special Summit.

Officials said the summit will also serve as a platform to reinforce ASEAN’s role as a stabilizing force in a rapidly changing global environment, where economic and security risks are increasingly interconnected.

Beyond policy discussions, the event is expected to highlight Cebu’s emergence as a major investment destination. Its strategic location, improving infrastructure, and expanding workforce have made it an increasingly attractive hub for business and trade in the region.

The government said it is preparing to host a secure and efficient summit, while advancing a broader agenda focused on sustainability, resilience, and inclusive growth across ASEAN economies.

As the Philippines takes on a leadership role in convening the summit, officials stressed that the goal is to translate regional cooperation into concrete gains, particularly in addressing shared economic and development challenges.