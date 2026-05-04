Cebu ASEAN Summit

With the ASEAN Summit in a city known for its vibrant culture and welcoming atmosphere, it can offer many benefits for our local community.

Temporary traffic disruptions are expected along the routes leading to the venue. I’m confident Cebuanos are willing to endure this inconvenience for the benefits the summit will provide.

Cebu is set to experience a significant boost to its economy due to anticipated increases in tourism and the influx of delegates, diplomats and industry leaders. This surge in visitors is expected to greatly benefit hotels, restaurants, retail outlets and other sectors recovering from the pandemic’s impacts.

Hosting such an important regional economic cooperation meeting can attract investment opportunities, particularly in tourism, technology and agriculture.

Cebu’s beautiful beaches, vibrant festivals and rich cultural history show we’re ready for business partnerships that can bring long-term economic benefits for our people. This spotlight on our region can attract investment opportunities, especially in tourism, technology and agriculture.

This presents an opportunity to engage with leaders from Southeast Asia and foster meaningful discussions on shared challenges, including public health, climate change and regional security.

By amplifying our voices in the regional conversation on such key issues as sustainable development and digital transformation, local leaders and representatives can champion the causes we care about.

Exposure to cultural exchanges, as part of the country’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, can strengthen relations and help our youth appreciate cultural diversity, preparing them for future engagement.

Government officials, local stakeholders, community leaders and organizations must work together to create an inclusive environment where the benefits of this event are acknowledged and fairly shared with all members of our communities.

We can create a stronger, more stable future for Cebuanos. The summit’s energy and momentum will lay a solid foundation for progress, ensuring that no one is left behind.

As we prepare to open our door to our ASEAN guests, it’s time to reflect on the unique cultures and shared history that bind us. Every interaction presents an opportunity to build new and lasting friendships and collaborations that transcend borders, fostering a spirit of unity in our diversity.

(You may send comments and reactions to feedback032020@gmail.com or text 0931-1057135.)