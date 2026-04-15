Dinner for champions

“Enjoy the food. Leave the stains to us.”
Such was the friendly reminder of detergent label Champion as it recently hosted a dinner where the stars were not the food, but the spotlessly clean and white table napkins folded like iconic fashion statements from all over the world.
“It is an experience where the table becomes a canvas and something ordinary becomes something elevated,” TBWA’s executive creative director Billy Samson said as he addressed guests right before dinner.
But the folded napkins were “not just for visual impact” but also “to reflect something deeper,” he said.
“Tonight, we have transformed ordinary fabric napkins into works of art, reimagining typical living fabric of gardens inspired by the cultures that have shaped our sense of style and design heritage. When you see those with laces and some embroideries, you see the refined restraint and minimalism of the Japanese kimono and the opulence and delicate beauty of China,” said TBWA creative director Ryan Rubillar.
“Each piece has been thoughtfully embroidered, hand folded, hand sewn and embellished with lace and appliques by young creators, celebrating global influences while honoring the integrity and unescapable spirit of Filipino creativity.”
Although too beautiful and intricate to be dismantled, each artfully folded napkin eventually gave way to the dinner for the “champions” invited for the night — the press, including DAILY TRIBUNE.
Together, the guests partook on the mains Warm Smoked Duck, Roast Pear, Goat’s Cheese and Truffle Honey Dressing; Quail, Porcini and Foie Gras Agnolotti with mushrooms, apple and sage cream; Grilled Welstholme Cross Wagyu striploin, Café de Paris butter, celeriac pommes Anna and sautéed spinach; and desserts Fennel Seed Panna Cotta, poached plums and almond biscuits and Petit Fours.
“So as we gather around the table tonight, may we remember that the true art of dining is found not only in what is served and tasted but in the connections we build,” Rubillar ended.