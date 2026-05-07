51 universities join international research conference hosted by Mariano Marcos State University

During the opening day, keynote speaker Uttam Gaulee discussed global academic mobility and the changing landscape of teacher education. A panel discussion followed, focusing on innovation and its role in addressing global educational challenges.

On the second day, Anteneh Firkie spoke about building international research ecosystems through collaboration among universities and academic institutions. Discussions throughout the day highlighted inclusive and research-driven approaches in teacher education.

The final day featured a presentation from Rajan Sharma, who discussed sustainable internationalization and long-term partnerships in higher education beyond traditional student and faculty exchange programs.

Shirley C. Agrupis, who served as guest of honor during the event, emphasized the importance of collaboration among institutions in improving the country’s education system.

“The strength of our education system lies in the ability to converge, to work together across disciplines and across borders in pursuit of our shared goals,” Agrupis said.

Meanwhile, MMSU President Virgilio Julius P. Manzano Jr. said the university intends to strengthen international and interdisciplinary partnerships as part of its efforts to improve education, research, and innovation programs.

Conference organizers also said research papers presented during the event may be considered for publication in the university’s science and technology journal. Participants who completed all conference sessions are also eligible for 12 Continuing Professional Development (CPD) credits.

This year’s conference carried the theme, “Convergence for Excellence: Integrating Teacher Education, Research, and Global Engagement.”