Ateneo highlights social science research

The Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) held its 6th Social Science Conference on 22 to 23 April, with the theme “Charting the Future Inquiry: Advances, Trends and Ethical Frontiers in Social Science Research.”
The two-day event showcased academic studies using both theoretical and empirical approaches in the social sciences to address national issues and advance interdisciplinary knowledge.
ADMU professor Alfred Pawlik said the conference, launched in 2018, was created to highlight the wide range of research produced by the Ateneo School of Social Sciences.
“It is worthwhile to showcase this research and to popularize it,” Pawlik said, noting that the event reflects the diversity and interdisciplinary nature of social science work in the university.
The conference featured two plenary sessions focused on decolonizing research and promoting equity in knowledge production, as well as interdisciplinary collaboration across fields.
These were complemented by five panel discussions and three parallel sessions led by Ateneo departments, including Psychology, History, Sociology and Anthropology, as well as research units such as the Institute of Philippine Culture and the Political Psychology of Democratization Laboratory.