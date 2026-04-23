Ateneo highlights social science research

ADMU professor Alfred Pawlik said the conference, launched in 2018, was created to highlight the wide range of research produced by the Ateneo School of Social Sciences.

“It is worthwhile to showcase this research and to popularize it,” Pawlik said, noting that the event reflects the diversity and interdisciplinary nature of social science work in the university.

The conference featured two plenary sessions focused on decolonizing research and promoting equity in knowledge production, as well as interdisciplinary collaboration across fields.

These were complemented by five panel discussions and three parallel sessions led by Ateneo departments, including Psychology, History, Sociology and Anthropology, as well as research units such as the Institute of Philippine Culture and the Political Psychology of Democratization Laboratory.