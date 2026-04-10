FL, state educators all under one roof

The event commenced on 8 April with a vibrant parade of colors.

Hosted by West Visayas State University, the biennial national scholastic competition features delegations from the various regional institutions where outstanding tertiary students showcase their skills and talents at the highest national level.

SUC’s gems

The PASUC National Culture and the Arts Festival is an annual gathering that showcases the artistic talents and cultural heritage of students from SUCs nationwide, featuring competitions in music, dance, theater, and the visual arts. It also serves as a platform for strengthening collaboration among institutions and promoting the role of culture and the arts in nation-building.

The event brought together delegates from various regions, highlighting the diversity and creativity of higher education communities while fostering camaraderie among academic leaders and participants.

“Thank you to the National Commission for Culture and the Arts for its continued work in preserving and promoting our rich cultural heritage and to the Commission on Higher Education for strengthening our state universities and colleges,” she said.

“Together, you are nurturing the next generation of Filipino leaders and artists. Para sa Bagong Pilipinas (For the New Philippines),” Mrs. Marcos added.