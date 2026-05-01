4 nabbed in Bulacan police operations

The suspect, identified only as alias “Dan,” 31, of Barangay Panasahan, was arrested for violation of Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Police said the warrant was issued on 29 April by Judge Jonathan Jurado Ibanez of Malolos City Regional Trial Court Branch 15 for service of sentence.

In San Ildefonso, police also arrested two individuals during an anti-criminality checkpoint along Cagayan Valley Road in Barangay Poblacion at about 2:30 a.m. on 1 May.

The suspects, identified as alias “Tilo,” 32, and alias “Labo,” 29, both of San Miguel, were allegedly found in possession of an unlicensed .38-caliber revolver loaded with four rounds of ammunition.

Police also recovered about 0.5 grams of suspected shabu valued at P3,400.

The two will face charges for violation of RA 9165, RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, and traffic laws.

In a separate operation, police arrested another wanted person in San Ildefonso at about 6 p.m. on 30 April.

The suspect, identified as alias “King” of Barangay Maasim, was wanted for frustrated murder based on a warrant issued in August 2022 by Judge Lyn Llamares-Gonzales of RTC Branch 78. Bail was set at P200,000.

Bulacan Police Provincial Office officer-in-charge Colonel Jay Baybayan said the operations were part of intensified efforts to hold persons with pending cases accountable.

“We will not stop until we ensure that justice is served and our communities remain safe and orderly,” Baybayan said.

The arrested suspects and seized evidence are now under the custody of the responding police stations for proper disposition and filing of appropriate charges.