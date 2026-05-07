19-year-old nabbed in Pangasinan checkpoint; P1.6-M worth of suspected marijuana seized

At around 2:41 a.m., police flagged down a motorcycle carrying a male driver and a female back rider. However, upon noticing the checkpoint team, the driver reportedly dismounted from the motorcycle and fled toward an unknown direction, evading arrest.

The female passenger, identified as Devie Ann Sabado Sotelo, 19, a student and resident of Barangay Lachica, Urdaneta City, Pangasinan, was apprehended at the scene.

Authorities identified the fleeing driver as Francis Rhalwin Castro Andaya, 20, an out-of-school youth and resident of Bayaoas J.P. Rizal Street, Urdaneta City, Pangasinan, who remains at large.

Recovered from Sotelo’s possession were five heat-sealed plastic sachets containing suspected marijuana and six pieces of Tiny Hybrid Liquid Marijuana.

Police also recovered at the scene one heat-sealed plastic sachet containing suspected marijuana, seven self-sealing containers of suspected marijuana, seven pieces of Tiny Hybrid Liquid Marijuana, three Jungle Boys Hybrid Liquid Marijuana cartridges, and two Ace Ultra Hybrid Liquid Marijuana cartridges allegedly linked to the fleeing suspect.

Authorities estimated the total weight of the confiscated suspected marijuana and hybrid liquid marijuana at 475 grams, with a standard drug price amounting to P1,662,000.

Also seized during the operation were a shoulder bag, chest bag, black coin purse, an iPhone 13, a lighter, a Yamaha Mio i125 motorcycle bearing plate number 946ASU, and cash amounting to P3,153.

Sotelo was brought to Lingayen District Hospital in Lingayen, Pangasinan for medical examination before being transferred to the Binmaley Police Station for proper disposition.

Meanwhile, a hot pursuit operation remains ongoing for the arrest of the fleeing suspect.