P4-M drugs seized, suspect nabbed

The seized marijuana, with a total standard drug price of P4,420,000, was immediately burned on-site. Police said follow-up investigation is ongoing to identify the cultivators behind the plantations.

The joint operation was conducted by personnel of municipal police stations in Kibungan, Bakun and Kapangan, the Benguet Provincial Mobile Force Companies, and specialized units of the Police Regional Office-Cordillera in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.