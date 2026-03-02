Students nabbed with marijuana

BAGUIO CITY — Two male students from Quezon, Solano, Nueva Vizcaya were arrested during a drug interdiction operation in Poblacion, Sadanga, Mountain Province, on Sunday.

Authorities seized approximately two kilograms of suspected marijuana from the suspects, aged 18 and 21, who were traveling by motorcycle from Buscalan, Kalinga. Officers flagged them down at a checkpoint in Ampawilen, where a long object wrapped in transparent masking tape was discovered. Inspection revealed dried marijuana stalks. Police also recovered 13 non-drug items from a bag on the motorcycle’s footrest.

The operation was carried out by personnel from the Sadanga Municipal Police Station, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Cordillera, and various units of the Mountain Province and Cordillera Regional Police, including the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit and Provincial Intelligence Unit.

The seized marijuana has been sent to the crime laboratory for forensic examination. Both suspects are set to undergo drug testing as part of the ongoing investigation.