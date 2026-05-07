1,148 SHS graduates land jobs

“We aim to expand these opportunities further so that every Senior High School graduate will have the skills and confidence to secure decent jobs,” Education Secretary Sonny Angara said.

DepEd attributed the outcome to the implementation of “green lanes” in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment, allowing SHS graduates to bypass regular queues and proceed directly to job application processes by presenting a school ID or certificate of completion.

The agency said the Labor Day initiative followed earlier job fairs under the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair, where more than 1,400 SHS and Alternative Learning System graduates were also hired on the spot.