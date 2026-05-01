DepEd, DOLE launch ‘Green Lane’ hiring for SHS graduates

“Tungkulin nating ilapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno at tunay na oportunidad sa ating mga mag-aaral alinsunod sa pangarap ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos na hanguin ang bawat pamilyang Pilipino mula sa hirap,” Angara said.

The job fairs are being conducted simultaneously across approximately 70 locations nationwide—mostly in shopping malls—offering more than 230,000 job vacancies, according to DOLE.

Officials said the “Green Lane” aims to fast-track employment for SHS graduates, positioning them to contribute to household income sooner and easing financial pressures on families.

Around 40 schools were also converted into one-stop service hubs during the rollout, providing job matching and processing assistance.

More than 5,900 graduates received free pre-employment documents such as birth certificates and clearances, addressing cost barriers often faced by first-time jobseekers.

“Sa pamamagitan ng Green Lane at pag-alis ng bayad sa dokumento, binabawasan natin ang pasanin ng mga magulang at binibigyan ang mga graduates ng pagkakataong agad na makatulong sa kani-kanilang mga tahanan,” Angara added.

The initiative complements the implementation of First Time Jobseekers Assistance Act, which provides free access to key government documents for first-time applicants.

DepEd and DOLE said the program is part of broader efforts to ensure that SHS graduates can transition more quickly from education to employment, with officials framing it as a step toward reducing poverty and improving economic mobility among Filipino youth.