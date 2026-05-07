DepEd: Over 1K SHS graduates land jobs in nationwide job fairs

“Layunin nating mas mapalawak pa ang mga oportunidad na ito upang bawat mag-aaral na magtatapos ng Senior High School ay may sapat na kakayahan at kumpiyansa na makakuha ng disenteng trabaho,” Education Secretary Sonny Angara said

DepEd credited the outcome to “green lanes” implemented in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), which allowed SHS graduates to bypass regular queues and proceed directly to application processes by presenting a school ID or certificate of completion.

DepEd said the Labor Day initiative builds on earlier job fairs under the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair, where more than 1,400 SHS and Alternative Learning System (ALS) graduates were reportedly hired on the spot.

Around 5,900 participants were also provided free pre-employment documents, including National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and police clearances, under Republic Act No. 11261 or the First Time Jobseekers Assistance Act.

DepEd said these measures are intended to reduce barriers to employment and help ensure that finishing senior high school translates into improved economic opportunities for Filipino families.