Ivana rates Joshua a ‘10’ in 'momol' scene

“Nakita n’yo, ‘di na? Siya talaga ‘yung grabe. Gano’n lang ako tapos siya, ang laki ng bibig niya. Grabe siya humalik,” she said, drawing laughter from the audience.

“Sabi ko, ‘hoy, grabe ka sumipsip. ‘Yung lipstick ko nawawala,” she added jokingly.

She later said the scene met her expectations.

“Tapos, ayun, okay naman. Magaling, magaling siya (humalik),” she said.

Garcia, when asked the same question, gave Alawi a “nine,” saying there is still “room for improvement.”

Set in Morocco, the series follows Teo (Garcia), a hardworking mechanic who moves abroad to support his family, and Yana (Alawi), a woman entangled in a crime syndicate driven by personal struggles.

Their relationship evolves into a complex story of betrayal and revenge after Teo is wrongfully accused of a crime. Years later, their paths cross again in Manila, where Yana has taken on a new identity as a socialite.

As the two navigate a dangerous world of crime and vengeance, Teo’s search for justice uncovers deeper secrets tied to Yana’s past.

Love Is Never Gone also features Jameson Blake, Jane Oineza, Michael de Mesa, Epy Quizon and Dina Bonnevie, along with a supporting cast.

The series is directed by Manny Palo and Jojo Saguin under Dreamscape Entertainment.