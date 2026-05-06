Southern Leyte declared insurgency-free

MAASIN CITY — Southern Leyte was officially declared under a state of Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition, making it the second province in Eastern Visayas to be recognized as insurgency-free.

Governor Damian Mercado and Brig. Gen. Pompeyo Jason Almagro, commander of the 802nd Infantry Brigade, led the declaration during a memorandum of agreement signing at the Provincial Gymnasium.

The status signifies that the province has successfully neutralized communist-terrorist threats and is now prioritized for further economic development.