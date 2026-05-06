Southern Leyte declared insurgency-free

MAASIN CITY — Southern Leyte was officially declared under a state of Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition, making it the second province in Eastern Visayas to be recognized as insurgency-free.
Governor Damian Mercado and Brig. Gen. Pompeyo Jason Almagro, commander of the 802nd Infantry Brigade, led the declaration during a memorandum of agreement signing at the Provincial Gymnasium.
The status signifies that the province has successfully neutralized communist-terrorist threats and is now prioritized for further economic development.
Mercado described the milestone as a symbol of unity between the provincial government, the military, the police and other stakeholders.
“Peace is no longer just a dream but a reality that we worked and aspired for,” Mercado said. He pledged to strengthen collaboration with national agencies and local government units to ensure the province remains free from security threats.
The 93rd Infantry Battalion, led by Lt. Col. Celeste Frank Sayson, reported that Southern Leyte met specific criteria for the status, including the dismantling of all guerrilla fronts and the absence of active armed group activities for over a year.
Meantime, the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict reported Wednesday that the achievement followed sustained operations against the remnants of the New People’s Army (NPA).
Military records show that the remaining nine members of the local NPA squad were neutralized in 2025 — six through focused military operations in June and September and three through voluntary surrenders in December.