Southern Leyte declared insurgency-free

Mercado said the declaration of SIPSC is a significant milestone that symbolizes the unity in working together between the provincial government, the police, the military, and other government agencies.

“Peace is no longer just a dream but a reality that worked and aspired for,” Mercado said.

“As the father of the province, I promise that we will strengthen our unity and collaboration with the police and military, as well as with the national agencies, non-government organizations and all local government units for the development of the province,” he added.

“We will worker harder to ensure that the province remains insurgency-free and free from any security threat,” Mercado said.

Lt. Col. Celeste Frank Sayson, commander of the 93rd Infantry Battalion, said Southern Leyte was declared under SIPSC after it was able to comply with specific criteria.

Sayson said the criteria include the successful dismantling of all communist-terrorist guerrilla fronts that used to operate in the area, maintaining an absence of active armed group activities for over a year, and establishing strong, proactive community-based security and law enforcement.

He added that SIPSC status signifies that a locality is safe, secure, and ready for development.

Southern Leyte is the second province in Eastern Visayas to be declared under SIPSC, after Biliran.