Southern Leyte declared insurgency-free

According to the task force, the remaining members of Squad 2, Platoon 1, Island Committee Levox were reduced from nine in 2025 to zero. Six were neutralized in focused military operations in June and September 2025, while three voluntarily surrendered in December 2025.

Biliran was earlier declared insurgency-free in 2024, while Leyte remains under focused operations, with 15 remaining NPA members reported in its 5th District.

National and local officials, along with AFP and PNP leaders, joined the SIPSC declaration and reaffirmed what authorities described as a whole-of-nation commitment to peace, development and security.

“Peace is a journey, not just a destination,” the 93rd Infantry Battalion said.

The unit said it continues to strengthen its Integrated Territorial Defense System, combining security operations and community engagement as it transitions toward external defense readiness.