SGA makes incoming rookies available for Alas

“SGA through its two PVL teams — ZUS Coffee Thunderbelles and Farm Fresh Foxies — commits both of its first and second round picks in the soon-to-be-held 2026 PVL draft to the Alas Pilipinas as part of its national pool of players,” SGA said in a statement.

The PVL is set to hold the third staging of its annual Draft on 8 June, where a strong batch of players from the collegiate ranks and overseas is expected to join.

On Monday, the country’s first and only women’s professional volleyball league reiterated that it will stick to its existing policy of the Draft, putting to rest the issue of a suggested Alas special draft by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation.

Part of the rule stated that current and drafted athletes may be endorsed to the Alas national team program at the discretion of their respective PVL club management.