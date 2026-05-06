SGA makes incoming rookies available for Alas

Strong Group Athletics (SGA) has expressed its full support for the Alas Pilipinas women’s program by committing its incoming rookies to the national pool.
Through its professional clubs ZUS Coffee and Farm Fresh, SGA announced on Wednesday that it will loan both teams’ first and second round picks in the upcoming 2026 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Draft to Alas as it prepares for the 2029 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship.
“SGA through its two PVL teams — ZUS Coffee Thunderbelles and Farm Fresh Foxies — commits both of its first and second round picks in the soon-to-be-held 2026 PVL draft to the Alas Pilipinas as part of its national pool of players,” SGA said in a statement.
The PVL is set to hold the third staging of its annual Draft on 8 June, where a strong batch of players from the collegiate ranks and overseas is expected to join.
On Monday, the country’s first and only women’s professional volleyball league reiterated that it will stick to its existing policy of the Draft, putting to rest the issue of a suggested Alas special draft by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation.
Part of the rule stated that current and drafted athletes may be endorsed to the Alas national team program at the discretion of their respective PVL club management.
In solidarity with the national team course, SGA will make its draftees available for the 2029 hosting of the prestigious tournament.
“SGA is fully cognizant of the magnitude of this once-in-a-lifetime event and ensures its commitment, with the rest of the Philippine volleyball community, to leave no stone unturned and ensure the success of our hosting of the same,” SGA added.
The businessman and sports patron Frank Lao-owned SGA said it will fulfill its obligations to its clubs’ drafted players on loan to Alas.
“SGA will pay for all the salaries, allowances, and incentives of the ZUS (Coffee) and Farm Fresh drafted players while in the service of Alas Pilipinas until the conclusion of the 2029 Volleyball World Cup,” the company stated.
SGA has been helping the national squad by allowing Thea Gagate of ZUS Coffee to join Alas in previous international tournaments.