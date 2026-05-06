Send in the clowns

“Hmmm. Can you please elaborate?”

“You see, she’s very active on Facebook and Instagram and also posts funny videos on TikTok,” she explained somberly. “I know that she recently shared an AI video of President Trump dancing wildly as an obese lady in a string bikini. She also shared an article criticizing the Iran war as the reason behind the rising gas prices and the weakening peso in the Philippines.”

“Oh, my…” I groaned, thinking that the poor girl had just kissed her visa goodbye.

“Yes, Attorney. I actually warned her to stop doing it but she wouldn’t listen. As a UP graduate, she’s always been politically active but I assumed that since she’d already agreed to come to America to study that she would temper her political activism. But she’s not anti-US. In fact, she’s very supportive of America’s military alliance with the Philippines and often calls out China for being a bully.”

“But how come she didn’t follow your advice? As a smart young lady, she should have known better than to antagonize the US government.”

“I know. It’s probably due to her strong pro-poor and pro-democracy upbringing. Like me, she’s also critical of the Trump administration’s harsh treatment of hardworking immigrants and the expanding influence of billionaires on the American government. I remember that she was also a staunch anti-Duterte critic before and now she thinks America is turning into one-man rule. But she loves America and its people. It’s the current administration’s style of governance that she has an issue with.”

“I can see where the both of you are coming from,” I said empathetically, fully aware that Ms. Ligroso was a highly educated woman who was only gravely concerned about her daughter’s situation.

“Unfortunately, under the current political environment, there is no more distinction between America as a country and the Trump White House. If you criticize the Trump government or its policies, the State Department will treat your actions as prejudicial to the interests of the US. In fact, many foreign students are now facing visa revocations and potential deportation for engaging in protest actions and for espousing and sharing political views highly critical of the government.”

“Is there any other recourse after this, Attorney? Can we still appeal the visa denial?”

“Unfortunately, no. There is no appeal from a visa refusal as it is subject to the consul’s discretion. But your daughter can reapply at any time in the future.”

“Thank you for the advice, Attorney. Any tips on how to do it better next time?”

“Why not tell your daughter,” I replied with a chuckle, “to post an AI video of ex-Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden in jester outfits dancing and clowning in front of the king?”

Who knows, a subtle display of reverse psychology might just be the key.