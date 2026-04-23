Sara‘s tantrum

“Thank you for the last-minute issuance…” she said, in that tone Filipinos know too well — the tone that smiles while it sharpens the knife. It was not quite anger, not quite sarcasm, but something in between: wounded pride or a feeling of entitlement.

We have seen this before. Not in Malacañang necessarily, but in the small theaters of everyday life — the barangay office, the corporate lobby, the airport lounge. The person who believes the line should move faster because he is there. The assumption that process must yield to presence.

How about that B-movie action star-cum-governor who had a habit of having his bodyguards sweep aside all other motorists on the expressway until, one balmy day, he ran into one of the President’s sons and received his just comeuppance?

This time it’s not a clerk being chided, but the Office of the President. The Palace, in turn, replied with the dull thud of facts, courtesy of the feisty Claire Castro. The Vice President applied for a travel authority on 14 April, the Palace mouthpiece said.

Castro went on and on: Duterte received the document a day before her departure. That is the practice. No more, no less. No denial, no delay — unless one considers not being prioritized a delay, the President’s spokesperson said in so many words.