PERFECT 14: La Salle sweeps elims, secures outright UAAP finals berth

The Lady Spikers completed a 14-game elimination round sweep with a hard-fought and controversial, 27-25, 15-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-13, win over two-time defending champion National University (NU) in front of a 19,419-strong crowd inside the Mall of Asia Arena.

La Salle achieved its first outright championship entry since its runner-up finish in 2014 and became the first team to get an automatic finals spot since the Lady Bulldogs’ title run back in 2022.

Shane Reterta posted a triple-double of 21 points on 14 kills, four aces and three kill blocks, with 16 excellent receptions and 15 digs to lead the Lady Spikers. Veteran Angel Canino had 15 points, 12 digs and 16 excellent receptions while Shevana Laput and Amie Provido added 16 and 15 points, respectively.

“They want to win but we wanted the win more. We played our hearts’ out and prepared well for this,” Reterta said.

It was a cardiac race to the finish in the fifth set. An unsuccessful floor touch call by La Salle after a Canino attack error tied it at 13.

Laput pushed the Lady Spikers at match point with a crosscourt hit before La Salle won the match in an anti-climactic referee’s challenge that saw Arah Panique’s arm touch the net.

La Salle was initially called for a four-touch infraction before head coach Ramil de Jesus requested a block touch challenge. Upon review Panique’s net touch was discovered prompting a referee’s challenge.

NU slipped to a 9-4 win-loss record. The Lady Bulldogs will try to vie for a stepladder semifinals twice-to-beat advantage on Wednesday against University of Santo Tomas (UST).

Vange Alinsug scored 22 points and Panique had 19 for NU.