PERFECT 14: La Salle sweeps elims, secures outright UAAP finals berth

Games on Wednesday:
(Smart Araneta Coliseum)
9 a.m. — FEU vs Ateneo (m)
11 a.m. — NU vs UST (m)
1 p.m. — FEU vs Ateneo (w)
3 p.m. — NU vs UST (w)
De La Salle University is headed straight to the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament finals.
The Lady Spikers completed a 14-game elimination round sweep with a hard-fought and controversial, 27-25, 15-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-13, win over two-time defending champion National University (NU) in front of a 19,419-strong crowd inside the Mall of Asia Arena.
La Salle achieved its first outright championship entry since its runner-up finish in 2014 and became the first team to get an automatic finals spot since the Lady Bulldogs’ title run back in 2022.
Shane Reterta posted a triple-double of 21 points on 14 kills, four aces and three kill blocks, with 16 excellent receptions and 15 digs to lead the Lady Spikers. Veteran Angel Canino had 15 points, 12 digs and 16 excellent receptions while Shevana Laput and Amie Provido added 16 and 15 points, respectively.
“They want to win but we wanted the win more. We played our hearts’ out and prepared well for this,” Reterta said.
It was a cardiac race to the finish in the fifth set. An unsuccessful floor touch call by La Salle after a Canino attack error tied it at 13.
Laput pushed the Lady Spikers at match point with a crosscourt hit before La Salle won the match in an anti-climactic referee’s challenge that saw Arah Panique’s arm touch the net.
La Salle was initially called for a four-touch infraction before head coach Ramil de Jesus requested a block touch challenge. Upon review Panique’s net touch was discovered prompting a referee’s challenge.
NU slipped to a 9-4 win-loss record. The Lady Bulldogs will try to vie for a stepladder semifinals twice-to-beat advantage on Wednesday against University of Santo Tomas (UST).
Vange Alinsug scored 22 points and Panique had 19 for NU.
Earlier, UST placed one foot inside the Final Four door after rallying back from a set down to repulse University of the Philippines (UP), 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19.
Angge Poyos spearheaded the Golden Tigresses’ charge to secure at least a playoff for a semifinals seat as they improved to an 8-5 win-loss record in solo fourth spot.
UST’s victory also created a separation to fifth-running Far Eastern University (FEU) (7-6) in the race for the remaining ticket to the next round.
La Salle, three-peat-seeking NU and Adamson University occupy the first three semis berths.
Poyos scored 24 of her 25 points on attacks and added 11 digs and eight excellent receptions for an all-around performance for UST, which can claim a semis seat and avoid complications with a win over NU on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
“Well, we know how super important this game was for our campaign for the Final Four. It’s a virtual band-aid for the meantime for our ranking and standing,” Tigresses assistant coach Yani Fernandez said.
In the event of a two-way tie at 8-6 between UST and the Lady Tamaraws, a playoff takes place if FEU beats also-ran Ateneo de Manila University on Wednesday.
The two squads will play a sudden-death match next Saturday to decide which team will advance to the next stage.
“This game is very crucial and our mindset as a team is to give our best, leave nothing behind and just give our 100 percent. Give everything so there will be no regrets. Trust in our teammates and the system that we have,” said Poyos, who added 11 excellent digs, and eight excellent receptions.
Regina Jurado contributed 17 points and eight rebounds while Jonna Perdido had 13 points and nine excellent receives for UST.
The Tigresses were able to regroup after a sluggish start and denied the Fighting Maroons a chance to score in their final game of the season.
UP ended its campaign with a 5-9 slate.
Graduating middle blocker Nina Ytang finished with 19 points while outgoing Irah Jaboneta had a triple-double in her farewell game with 16 points, 17 excellent receptions and 11 digs for the Fighting Maroons.
Jelai Gajero and Kianne Olango had 12 and 10 points, respectively, for UP.
In men’s play, UST put itself in a good position to vie for a Final Four twice-to-beat advantage after sweeping UP, 25-14, 25-17, 25-16, for a third straight win and a 9-4 record.
The Golden Spikers can snatch a semis incentive and the No. 2 seeding with another victory over six-peat-seeking NU on Wednesday.
Fate favored UST in the chase for the last Final Four bonus after also-ran De La Salle University scored an end of elimination round upset over the Bulldogs in a gutsy 16-25, 26-24, 20-25, 26-24, 17-15, escape.
The Green Spikers’ win that snapped a three-game slide for a 6-8 finish, pulled NU down to a 10-3 slate and formally handed league-leading semis twice-to-beat FEU (12-1) the top-seeding in the next round against Ateneo.
A win by the Golden Spikers over the Bulldogs will force a playoff for a twice-to-beat advantage. If NU wins, it will occupy the No. 2 seed outright with a Final Four incentive against the same rival.