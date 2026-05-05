HEAVYWEIGHTS COLLIDE: Champion NU, unbeaten La Salle start title duel

On the other hand, the Lady Spikers are bent on banishing the ghost that has haunted the squad for the past 12 years.

Only one team will get to write a good opening chapter when they meet in an expected to be a grind-out Game 1 of the best-of-three University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament today at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Opening serve is at 5 p.m. following the second serving of the men’s title series between six-peat-seeking NU and red-hot Far Eastern University at 12 p.m.

La Salle is coming off a two-week rest since completing a 14-game sweep of the elimination round that propelled the Ramil De Jesus-mentored squad straight into the finals for the first time since 2014.

Stunned by an upset the last time they went to the finale outright, the Lady Spikers want redemption for those who have suffered humiliation a dozen years ago and get back at the same rival that swept them in the championship last season.

“We don’t want a repeat of the nightmare of Season 76. While waiting for the championship, we continued working. We’ll finish what we started,” La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo said.

In 2014, the Aby Marano-led Lady Spikers also swept the elims, went directly to the finals with a thrice-to-beat incentive, only to be beaten thrice in four games by the Alyssa Valdez-bannered Ateneo de Manila University.

Although no championship advantage this time, the new generation of La Salle led by Angel Canino, Shevana Laput, Amie Provido and impressive rookie setter Eshana Nunag, is ready to bring La Salle back to glory after a three-year title drought.

“In terms of character, our young players are playing with confidence and are willing to contribute to the team,” Canino said.

“Compared to last year, we have faith and trust in each other. Playing with heart and being a fighter has been instilled by our coaches to our young players and as seniors, we see that as a big difference this season,” she added.

That trust and confidence have been key in La Salle’s sweep of NU in their elims head-to-head including a five-set decision in the second round that gave the team an outright finals seat.

The Lady Bulldogs, meanwhile, went the long route to get to a fifth straight finals appearance.

NU had to beat University of Santo Tomas in the knockout final stage of the stepladder semifinals to claim the right to face La Salle.

First year coach Regine Diego will have the rare chance of taking on her former mentor De Jesus and the alma mater she once helped as a setter to win the 2009 title.

“The only way we can beat La Salle is to play together. All of us. We can’t just rely on one person, it must be the team,” said Diego, who is the first woman coach to reach the championship round since 2008 when Dulce Pante steered Adamson University to a runner-up finish against FEU.

“It’s going to be us or we’re not going to make it. That’s it. We have to play all together. That’s our strength. Us. The team. Bonded together.”

Setter Lams Lamina, who is hoping to end her collegiate career with a title, knows the magnitude of the challenge awaiting them against the reigning champions.

“It’s very challenging facing La Salle. It’s very challenging because they are a complete team. But all we have to do is go back to the basics and prepare our usual preparation as a team — both physical and mental preparation. Have one mindset to get the championship and crown,” Lamina said.

Skipper Vange Alinsug, Arah Panique, Chams Maaya and prized rookie Sam Cantada will be the focal point of the Lady Bulldogs’ offense.