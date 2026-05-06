No way out

But while the vexed question of how LIV players may return to the PGA Tour has dominated golf in recent weeks, Rahm said Tuesday he remained locked into his lucrative contract.

“I have several years on my contract left and I’m pretty sure they did a pretty good job when they drafted that, so I don’t see many ways out,” Rahm said.

“As of right now, I’m not really thinking about it since we still have a season to play and majors to compete for. So it’s not something I want to think about just yet.”

Rahm did however settle one long-running issue on Tuesday as the DP World Tour announced they reached a deal with the Spaniard that allows him to play on the European circuit this year while paying all outstanding fines since his 2024 jump to LIV.

“There’s no longer a standoff. We were able to reach an agreement,” Rahm said. “There was some concessions on both sides. I offered some, they extended an olive branch. That will not be a stress anymore.”

Rahm will no longer have to worry about his place on the Europe side for the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in Ireland or future stops.

“The Ryder Cup is still really far away, but I’m happy that hopefully I won’t have to think about any worries or any predicaments (ahead of) Adare Manor then or hopefully ever,” Rahm said.

“I want to support the DP World Tour. There’s a lot of events I want to play.”