Rahm coasts to LIV Golf Mexico triumph

"A little bit disbelief... If you were to tell me last week on Thursday afternoon that I'll be winning by a six-shot margin this week, I would not believe you, because of how bad I played," Rahm said.

Rahm's Legion XIII also won the team event by a comfortable margin.

"I'm fortunate to have these teammates. They're unbelievable, and hopefully only better to come," Rahm added.

Following reports earlier this week that the breakaway LIV tour is on the verge of collapse due to the possible withdrawal of Saudi Arabian financing, some pundits had even speculated the Mexico City event would not go ahead.

But after LIV CEO Scott O'Neil reassured staff that the current season would continue "full throttle" it was business as normal on the surface at the Club de Golf Chapultepec.