Rahm coasts to LIV Golf Mexico triumph

MEXICO CITY (AFP) — Jon Rahm cruised to a six-stroke victory with a final round of 64 Sunday at a LIV Golf event in Mexico City overshadowed by reports of behind-the-scenes tour turmoil.
Bouncing back from a disappointing showing at last week's Masters, Rahm built on his two-shot overnight lead Sunday with three birdies and an eagle in his first five holes, to leave the individual result in little doubt.
"A little bit disbelief... If you were to tell me last week on Thursday afternoon that I'll be winning by a six-shot margin this week, I would not believe you, because of how bad I played," Rahm said.
Rahm's Legion XIII also won the team event by a comfortable margin.
"I'm fortunate to have these teammates. They're unbelievable, and hopefully only better to come," Rahm added.
Following reports earlier this week that the breakaway LIV tour is on the verge of collapse due to the possible withdrawal of Saudi Arabian financing, some pundits had even speculated the Mexico City event would not go ahead.
But after LIV CEO Scott O'Neil reassured staff that the current season would continue "full throttle" it was business as normal on the surface at the Club de Golf Chapultepec.
Making the most of some short early par-fours, and the high altitude, Rahm drove to within a yard of the pin at the 390-yard third hole for a tap-in eagle.
Two more birdies gave Rahm a six-shot lead, before the chasing David Puig marginally reined him in with an eagle at the par-five seventh.
But while Puig faltered with a pair of bogeys down the stretch to end at 15-under par, Rahm completed a bogey-free round to finish the tournament 21-under par.
It was Rahm's second win this season on the LIV tour, after a victory in Hong Kong last month.
Josele Ballester completed an all-Spanish podium, third on 14-under par.
Tyrrell Hatton, who had started the day in second, suffered a double bogey on the second hole and carded four more bogeys in a disappointing final-round 72.
But Rahm and Hatton's team Legion XIII still won by nine strokes, bolstered by their teammate Tom McKibbin's tie for fifth.