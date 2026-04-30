Saudi pulling plug on LIV?

The league, which spent billions of Saudi dollars to lure many of the world’s top players, including Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson, will “evaluate strategic alternatives” to continue operating, CNBC reported.

Both the Wall Street Journal and CNBC cited multiple anonymous sources. LIV Golf did not comment when repeatedly contacted by AFP.

Reports first emerged earlier this month that the breakaway tour was on the verge of collapse due to the possible withdrawal of Saudi financing.

LIV’s deep-pocketed backers in Riyadh were rumored to have cooled on the extravagantly expensive project, which has reportedly cost them over $5 billion so far.

LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil refuted the reports, vowing to continue the season “full throttle,” though he conceded the league would “probably” have to raise money going forward.