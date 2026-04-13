Morissette is ‘physically and vocally preparing’ for ‘The Notebook’ musical

Manila is set to take center stage in the global theatre scene as Theatre Group Asia (TGA) unveils a major casting coup: Morissette will portray Middle Allie in the international premiere of The Notebook: The Musical this September 2026 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater.
The announcement signals a defining moment for Philippine performing arts, with the country hosting the first staging of the musical outside the United States. Opening TGA’s 2026–2027 season, the production places Manila firmly on the map as a destination for world-class theatrical storytelling.
Based on The Notebook by Nicholas Sparks, the musical features songs by Ingrid Michaelson and a Tony-nominated book by Bekah Brunstetter. Though widely popularized by the 2004 film starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, the stage version offers a more layered retelling by depicting Allie and Noah across different stages of life and examining how love transforms through time, memory, and adversity.
At the center of this Manila staging is Morissette, a Cebuana artist long celebrated for her vocal range and emotive performances. Now, she returns to theater after nearly a decade, embracing a role that demands not only vocal power but emotional restraint.
“First and foremost, I’m so excited to be returning to the theater stage after almost a decade, and to be working with TGA on The Notebook: The Musical. The opportunity came at a perfect time because I had already been thinking about going back to theater,” she said.
She added that stepping into the role felt both unexpected and meaningful, especially given her admiration for the material. “I loved the film adaptation, and the songs from the musical are so beautiful and moving.”
Morissette finds herself reflected in Middle Allie, a character she describes as “free-spirited and strong-willed,” adding, “I tend to take risks in my professional and personal life, and I fight for what I believe in.”
As she delved deeper into the material, the story began to resonate on a more personal level. “When I started studying it, it hit a little close to home. I really believe that to love and be loved is so empowering — it gives you the courage to take risks.”
That emotional core, she says, is what continues to draw audiences to The Notebook. “Love conquers all, especially when it stands the test of time like Allie and Noah’s does. I love how the story shows them across different generations and how their relationship grows and changes through the years.”
She also points to the score as a defining element of the production, describing it as “honest and sincere in portraying what the characters cannot simply say, very heartwarming yet powerful.”
In preparation, the singer has taken an immersive approach — revisiting the story and working rigorously on both her physical and vocal readiness. “I’ve been physically and vocally preparing myself to step into Middle Allie’s shoes and voice,” she shared.
Beyond the performance itself, Morissette sees the project as an opportunity to reveal a different side of her artistry. “I want people to take away that I love storytelling just as much as I am capable of hitting big notes,” she said. “This is very different from what I’m used to, but I’m willing to relearn the discipline of theater, especially with a material as beautiful as this.”