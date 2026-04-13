Morissette is ‘physically and vocally preparing’ for ‘The Notebook’ musical

“First and foremost, I’m so excited to be returning to the theater stage after almost a decade, and to be working with TGA on The Notebook: The Musical. The opportunity came at a perfect time because I had already been thinking about going back to theater,” she said.

She added that stepping into the role felt both unexpected and meaningful, especially given her admiration for the material. “I loved the film adaptation, and the songs from the musical are so beautiful and moving.”

Morissette finds herself reflected in Middle Allie, a character she describes as “free-spirited and strong-willed,” adding, “I tend to take risks in my professional and personal life, and I fight for what I believe in.”

As she delved deeper into the material, the story began to resonate on a more personal level. “When I started studying it, it hit a little close to home. I really believe that to love and be loved is so empowering — it gives you the courage to take risks.”

That emotional core, she says, is what continues to draw audiences to The Notebook. “Love conquers all, especially when it stands the test of time like Allie and Noah’s does. I love how the story shows them across different generations and how their relationship grows and changes through the years.”