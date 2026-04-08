Jessica Sanchez returns home with star-studded Manila concert

Fans can expect a night of soaring vocals and rare collaborations as Jessica Sanchez headlines a major homecoming concert in Manila this May.
Scheduled for 16 May at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, the show is shaping up to be more than just a solo performance. Presented by Wilbros Live, the event will gather some of the biggest names in Original Pilipino Music (OPM) for one night of powerhouse entertainment.
Joining Sanchez on stage are industry icons including Gary Valenciano, Regine Velasquez and Martin Nievera, alongside younger hitmakers such as Darren Espanto, Morissette and James Reid. The lineup brings together generations of Filipino talent, promising dynamic duets, surprise numbers, and memorable onstage moments.
Sanchez, widely recognized for her commanding vocals and emotional delivery, first gained international attention as a teenage finalist on American Idol. Since then, she has continued to refine her sound, blending pop, R&B and soul into a style that highlights both technical skill and heartfelt storytelling.
Her career reached a new peak in 2025 after winning America’s Got Talent, where she earned a Golden Buzzer and impressed audiences with her range and artistry. The victory not only reintroduced her to a global audience but also solidified her reputation as one of the most compelling vocalists of her generation.