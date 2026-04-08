Jessica Sanchez returns home with star-studded Manila concert

Joining Sanchez on stage are industry icons including Gary Valenciano, Regine Velasquez and Martin Nievera, alongside younger hitmakers such as Darren Espanto, Morissette and James Reid. The lineup brings together generations of Filipino talent, promising dynamic duets, surprise numbers, and memorable onstage moments.

Sanchez, widely recognized for her commanding vocals and emotional delivery, first gained international attention as a teenage finalist on American Idol. Since then, she has continued to refine her sound, blending pop, R&B and soul into a style that highlights both technical skill and heartfelt storytelling.

Her career reached a new peak in 2025 after winning America’s Got Talent, where she earned a Golden Buzzer and impressed audiences with her range and artistry. The victory not only reintroduced her to a global audience but also solidified her reputation as one of the most compelling vocalists of her generation.